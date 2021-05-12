Second election to be held for Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner

Preparations are now underway to hold another election for Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner on 19 August.It is after Conservative candidate Jonathon Seed was elected, but withdrew because of an historic driving conviction.

Mr Seed received 40% of the vote in the first round and was elected after the second ballot was counted, but he will not able to take up the post after the conviction came to light.

Terence Herbert, Chief Executive of Wiltshire Council said it was the next step in the process after taking legal advice.

He said: "The legislation states that after a two-month period, beginning on the day after polling day, lapses, a vacancy arises. As Police Area Returning Officer, I must then hold an election within 35 days. Therefore, preparations will now begin to hold an election on 19 August 2021.

“I remain immensely proud of all my staff who worked across the election weekend and although we would not have chosen to run another election so soon, we will ensure that a fair and accurate Police & Crime Commissioner election is once again delivered.

“The council is working closely with the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner and Wiltshire Police and all officers and staff will continue to work hard to protect residents and make sure that our communities remain safe."

Wiltshire Police has now asked Thames Valley Police to lead an external, independent investigation into the matter.

The force said: "We have asked another police force to lead on this work to ensure independent oversight and to remove any potential conflict of interest."