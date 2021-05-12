What did you do on May 12? Diary entries wanted for national archive

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

On May 12 1937 an extraordinary snapshot of life in Britain was recorded.

The Mass Observation Archive called on people to make a diary for just one day. The day of George VI's Coronation.

It set out to record the thoughts, feelings and opinions of every day people .

Mass Observation Archive is now repeating its annual call for day diaries, capturing the everyday lives of people across the UK.

Observation Day takes place every year on May 12. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The written diaries will be stored in the Archive at The Keep in Brighton and will be used by a wide range of people for research, teaching and learning.

Last year 5000 people sent in entries, giving personal and intimate accounts of life in the midst of the first lockdown.

Observation Day is held on May 12. Credit: ITV News Meridian

There's a lot about loss, a lot about hope. Food; technology; zoom calls. Lots about banana bread and Joe Wicks exercise - It's all there. Kirsty Pattrick Mass Observation Projects Officer

It's hoped that many will choose to take part again this year to show what's changed a year on.

Anyone can take part and written entries are to be submitted to the website.