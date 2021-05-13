Report by ITV Meridian reporter Kerry Swain

Lockdown has been tough for all teenagers but it's been particularly hard for youngsters with long term health conditions who've had to shield

Now a new venture has been launched to help strengthen the mental health of sick children and young people by prescribing activities like drama and sport.

These teenagers are able to attend a workshop after being released from shielding

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and the joint initiative has won government funding.

Theatre for Life based in Southampton together with Southampton Children's Hospital has won a £50,000 award from the government's Thriving Communities Fund to pay for the initiative.

Evan Bartlett and Joseph Jennings

It's aimed at teenagers with long term health conditions who've spent months in isolation shielding during lockdown.

The youngsters are being encouraged to engage with arts, culture, nature and physical activities. It's hoped 150 young people from the Wessex region will benefit.

