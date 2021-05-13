Report by ITV Meridian reporter Mel Bloor

Now every year in the UK, more than 6 and a half million tonnes of food is thrown away - on average that's the equivalent of eight meals a week per household.

The shop aims to reduce the use of plastic and cut down on food waste

Now a community shop in Emmer Green, near Reading, is offering its shoppers an eco-friendly way to stock up on essentials by encouraging them to bring in their own re-usable containers so they can buy as much or as little as they want.

The shop offers biofriendly refills for products such as washing up liquid, fabric detergent and shampoos

The True Food Community Co-op in Grove Road sells 64 zero waste organic foods including cereals and flakes, beans and pulses, nuts and seeds, dried fruit, rice and grains, pasta, nutritional yeast and even chocolate buttons.

Household cleaning and body care zero waste refill products are also on offer, such as washing up liquid, hand soap, body wash and a variety of shampoo and conditioners.

The shop is hoping as well as reducing the use of plastic, it will also help cut down on food waste.