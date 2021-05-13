Residents at a care home in Lee-on-Solent in Hampshire got a lovely surprise when they were visited by some furry friends.

Residents were able to cuddle the lambs and goats and feed them bottles of milk

Relaxing in the sunshine, the babies were fed bottles of milk. And, once full - they were spoilt with kisses, cuddles and tickles from the residents.

Residents were treated to a special visit from some lambs and baby goats

The home in Lee-on-Solent regularly gets residents involved in outdoor activities to help with their care.

According to the Alzheimer's Society, animal-assisted interventions can often improve self-esteem and confidence in people with dementia. It can also promote quality of life and encourage independence.

The charity says visits from an animal can be an energetic experience or an exciting part of a person’s day, as well as a source of love and laughter.