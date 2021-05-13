The lambs and baby goats spreading joy to care home residents
Residents at a care home in Lee-on-Solent in Hampshire got a lovely surprise when they were visited by some furry friends.
Relaxing in the sunshine, the babies were fed bottles of milk. And, once full - they were spoilt with kisses, cuddles and tickles from the residents.
The home in Lee-on-Solent regularly gets residents involved in outdoor activities to help with their care.
According to the Alzheimer's Society, animal-assisted interventions can often improve self-esteem and confidence in people with dementia. It can also promote quality of life and encourage independence.
The charity says visits from an animal can be an energetic experience or an exciting part of a person’s day, as well as a source of love and laughter.