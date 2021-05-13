A trial date has been set for a man charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, a popular community support officer, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

The 53-year-old died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog Toby, who was found unharmed by her side.

Julia James pictured in the same clothes she was wearing on the day she died. Credit: Kent Police

PCSO Julia James’s Jack Russell dog Toby was found at the scene Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham is charged with her murder. He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday morning via video link from Belmarsh prison. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey trousers with a black face-mask.

Judge Philip Statman set a trial date for November 29 with a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 8. No plea was entered to the murder charge and no application for bail was made by Wheeler's counsel Lesley Manley.

Judge Statman remanded the defendant in custody and said: "There being no application for bail, in the circumstances having looked at all the matters, it is right and proper the defendant should remain in custody."

On Wednesday police, and British Transport Police were searching railway track between Aylesham and Snowdown.

Police search railway track between Aylesham and Snowdown

Kent Police are still appealing for witnesses in the case and earlier this week created a reconstruction of Ms James' last known movements featuring Toby the dog and an actress wearing identical clothing to the PCSO.

