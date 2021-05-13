Researchers in Southampton are appealing for adults to take part in a medical trial for a potential fourth coronavirus vaccine.

The Valneva jab is made using different technology to that used in the three existing vaccines - AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

The Valneva vaccine is being investigated as a fourth potential Covid-19 jab

Scientists say that it was shown in early trials to trigger a 'significant' response in nine out of ten people, with no safety issues.

The team want 180 people aged between 18 and 55 to join a pilot group of four thousand world wide.

More than half the UK population have now had a single Covid vaccine

We've done phenomenally well to create, test and roll out three vaccines already. However, as the recent 'Indian' variant shows, this virus continues to change and evolve, meaning we need as many different tools as possible to tackle it. Without these options a future variant could slip through the back door to surge through our communities and NHS once again. Professor Saul Faust, Lead of the study

Unlike the current licensed vaccines that use newer technology to train the immune system recognise and attack the virus’ spike proteins, the Valneva vaccine uses inactivated whole virus particles that are unable to multiply inside the body, to present the body’s immune defences with a wider range of virus parts to recognise and attack.

The oldest form of vaccine technology, it provides a different angle of attack on the virus and in first phase trials showed a significant response response in 90% of the 153 participants across low, medium and higher doses. The higher dose only is being tested in the current large trial.

