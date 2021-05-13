The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week this year is nature and fans of 'forest bathing' say it's a great way to calm the mind with proven health benefits.

Tansy Dowman from Edenbridge holds group forest bathing sessions in West Kent and says it sounds like a new trend - but actually it's a very old well-being principle.

A reverence for nature has been practiced for centuries, but in our lifestyle it's been forgotten. Tansy Dowman

HUG A TREE

Developed in Japan, Shinrin-Yoku translates as forest bathing in English. It's an immersive nature therapy experience that’s supposed to be done under the canopy of trees.

Once there you immerse yourself in the forest atmosphere, taking in your surroundings with all five senses.

When I first started I worried about the tree hugger label but now I have embraced it Tansy Dowman

Studies now show forest bathing can reduce blood pressure, lower stress, improve cardiovascular health, lift anxiety, boost your energy levels.

A chemical released by trees called phytoncides was also found to boost the immune system. The benefits seemed to be immeasurable and so the Japanese government made it a part of the country’s health programme, prescribed by doctors in what is now known as ‘social prescribing’.

