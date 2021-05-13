Work begins to create a tunnel through the Chilterns for new HS2 rail line

Contractors working on the new HS2 high speed rail line are starting work on a new ten mile long tunnel in Buckinghamshire.

A 170m long machine will be one of ten used over the next three years to dig the tunnel under the Chiltern Hills.

The controversial new rail link will eventually link London with the Midlands and the north of England, with phase one connecting the capital and Birmingham.

The chief executive of HS2 Ltd says the project is "providing a major boost to the economy in these difficult times".

More than 16,000 jobs and 500 apprenticeships are already being supported by the work. I hope the entire country will get behind this truly transformative project. Mark Thurston, Chief Executive of HS2 Ltd

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the launch of the first TBM is "a landmark moment for the project".

The work has truly begun on taking HS2 northwards. The tunnels these machines dig will ensure the benefits of our new high-capacity, high-speed railway run to the great cities of the North and Midlands, forging stronger connections in our country, boosting connectivity and skills opportunities, and transforming our transport links. Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

The tunnel will take three years to complete Credit: HS2 Ltd

However campaigners have fought for years against the railway.

The Chiltern Society and its partners, the River Chess Association and Buckinghamshire Berkshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust claim warned that that the fragile chalk aquifer beneath the Misbourne Valley, which provides drinking water to thousands of people in the region could be affected by the tunnelling operations.