Baking and Bereavement: How bread making is helping people open up about grief

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

A new support group is being set up in Hove, giving mourners the chance to share while baking bread.

The Sibling Link charity is for people who's family members struggle with their mental health, or have died by suicide.

It is hoped the baking sessions will give those taking part the chance to talk about their stress and grief.

A 'Baking and Bereavement' session. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Bex King and Natasha Warburton both had brothers who struggled with mental illness and then died within two years of each other.

Their shared experience came as a comfort as they coped.

Natasha Warburton from Sibling Link says: "There are loads of people who's brother or sister has been affected by severe mental illness, and they can talk to each other, they can give each other advice.

"But most of all, they can share the emotions and completely understand it which we think is vital."

The group called 'Baking and Bereavement' is a new initiative where The Sibling Link has teamed up with Stoneham Bakehouse CIC.

The first two sessions of the project will be offering to those bereaved by suicide the opportunity to learn a new skill in baking; whilst sharing with others who are living with, and totally understand this kind of grief.