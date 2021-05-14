A six-year-old boy from Sussex has been hailed a hero after calling 999 when his mum collapsed at home.

Monty Baker, who was five at the time, made the call to emergency services when his mum Amber, who was pregnant, collapsed unconscious on the floor of their home near Chichester.

Contact handler Holly Simmons, took his call and kept him on the line while officers and paramedics set off on their way.Holly said: "Monty was so calm and brave and it was easy to keep him talking until officers arrived.”

She said she discovered at the time that Monty’s eight-month-old sister was awake in her cot.

"He gave me his mother’s name, his address and he made sure the door was open. We talked about his little sister, his lunch at Granny’s and he answered my questions on how his mother was and what he had done when she had fainted before.

"He is such a lovely boy and a joy to talk to."

Listen: Monty's 999 call to help his mum

Monty also cycled over to his grandparents’ home to get them after he had called the police.His mum Amber said she was 'so proud' of her boy.

She said: "He is such a blessing and an inspiration to me every day."

Officers gave Monty and his mum a surprise visit and gifts on his sixth birthday and hailed him a hero for his quick actions.

Officers have hailed Monty a hero after what he did to help his mum. Credit: Sussex Police

To help celebrate his quick-thinking, officers from Chichester Neighbourhood Policing Team bought Monty a model police car and other gifts, which Chief Inspector Nick Bowman presented to Monty, along with a special certificate from Chief Constable Jo Shiner.

CC Jo Shiner said: "You have to agree that Monty is quite the hero. It isn’t the first time that he has called us, calmly asking for our help.

"We are so impressed at how brave he is and his mum couldn’t be more proud. Holly did a brilliant job in gathering information from Monty and keeping him calm until help arrived."