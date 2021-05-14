The RSPCA is searching to find a forever home for a dog who they have named 'Britain's loneliest dog'.

Bella, a beagle and lurcher cross has waited more than 450 days in kennels.

She came into the care of RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, Surrey, in February 2020 after she had been in four different homes by the time she was just seven months old.

Liz Wood, deputy manager at RSPCA Millbrook, said: “Poor Bella has been in our care for over a year now. This February marked Bella's one year anniversary with us. A stay of that length isn't something to celebrate - it's our aim to find all animals a loving home as soon as we can. But with Bella, we can celebrate how far she's come.

"This past year of lockdown has made it incredibly difficult to rehome dogs, especially those with complex needs but it's also enabled our teams to work more closely with these animals, in quiet environments, to give them their best-ever chance of a happy ever after."

Bella has been in kennels now for 15 months. Credit: RSPCA

Staff have been working hard to improve Bella's confidence, after a traumatic time as a puppy had left her with emotional scars.

Liz added: “We have worked hard to improve Bella’s socialisation and confidence and are now at the point where that socialisation, training and confidence building needs to continue in a home environment so we are really keen to find the perfect home for Bella.

"As she has already been in four homes, we want to make sure that this time she ends up in the right, permanent and happy forever home that she so desperately deserves.”

