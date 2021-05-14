Police defend decision to use vehicle to knock down a cow on the loose

Watch: Moments before cow is knocked down by police vehicle (Video credit: Imogen Shepherd-DuBey / AJ Waite)

Thames Valley Police have defended their decision to knock down and then euthanise a cow which was on the loose in Woodley.

Videos shared on social media show the cow first on the loose on the A329M in Wokingham.

A police officer and a member of the public were injured trying to contain it.

A police car then mounted the pavement striking the cow, and it was later put down.

Watch: Carly Beales, eyewitness

In a statement Thames Valley Police say the decision to hit the cow was not taken lightly.

They said: "Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control.

"The cow became increasing distressed and charged at a member of the public causing her minor injury, as well as causing injuries to a TVP officer and damage to vehicles .

Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards other members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company.

"This decision whilst not taken lightly, was necessary to limit the suffering of the animal, to prevent further injury and to ensure the safety of the public. The injured Thames Valley Police officer has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

"We understand that there are some distressing videos circulating on social media relating to this incident, however we would like to reassure people that these measures were necessary and were only taken due to the need to protect the public, and were carried out in a way to minimise suffering to the animal."