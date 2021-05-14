Rock legend Midge Ure gives one-off worldwide lockdown concert

Legendary pop star Midge Ure will be broadcasting a one-off worldwide lockdown concert this evening (Friday 14th) filmed at a location in Newbury. The rock icon, who penned the hit song "Vienna" says it's great to be back in some form, despite the frustrations of lockdown.

The Covid-safe event will only be available streamed online with no fans at the venue, but the rock icon says he hopes to see fans in the flesh again next year, with a new tour.

Tonight, he will play "Vienna" in full, highlights from the "Visage" album, which was recorded in Berkshire back in 1979/80, and a selection of other hits from his career. The pandemic meant he didn't get to finish touring this show, but wanted to find a way for fans to enjoy the finale all the same.

Cary Johnston caught up with him before the set, where he talks about the old songs, his love of the genre, and his time as one of the main organisers of the ground-breaking Live Aid charity project back in the 1980's (Live Aid pictures Courtesy the Band Aid Trust)

For fans who miss tonight's show, it will still be available to view later online.

Watch: Full interview with pop legend Midge Ure