£11.6 million for Swindon as government funds vital new road

People travelling through Swindon are to benefit from a multimillion-pound road scheme to provide fast journeys between the town and a new housing development of thousands of homes.

It relates to the planned New Eastern Villages development, which will enable the construction of 4,150 new homes, announced by the Transport Minister Baroness Vere.The project, supported by £11.6 million of funding from the Department for Transport and led by Swindon Borough Council, will include a new access road between the A419 Commonhead roundabout and the southern end of the new development.

£30.5m The total cost of the scheme

£11.6m DfT's contribution to the scheme

£18.9m Homes England's contribution to the scheme

Works are due to be completed by autumn 2022.

A footway and shared-use path will run either side of the new road, ensuring ease of access for pedestrians and cyclists, while a new signalised junction at Commonhead and mini roundabout at Wanborough village will help manage traffic flow in the area.Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: "Our funding towards this new road scheme will help make the New Eastern Villages site a reality, providing a huge boost to Swindon’s economy by supporting thousands of new homes and jobs."This new scheme has been planned with everyone in mind and will ensure fast and smooth journeys for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians across the area."As we build back better from the pandemic, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to boost connections, drive regeneration and level up regions across the UK."

Plans for a link road for the New Eastern Villages development

The full New Eastern Villages development programme is set to bring 8,650 new homes to Swindon, along with 40 hectares of employment land, new shopping facilities and supporting services, as well as green corridors to enable healthy lifestyles and more active travel.

We are investing £72.5 million into the road network around the New Eastern Villages, most of which has been secured from government. This investment in Swindon’s future is a great vote of confidence for our town. Councillor Gary Sumner, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Infrastructure

Sophie White, Homes England’s Director of Infrastructure Grants, said:"We are committed to working with local authority partners to help them meet their housing needs by supporting the delivery of new infrastructure. This funding unlocks critical housing sites by providing road, pedestrian and cycle access routes for the New Eastern Villages communities that will be built in coming years. It supports the Council’s vision by providing much-needed infrastructure improvements in Swindon."The Housing Infrastructure Fund is helping to meet the government’s target of 300,000 new homes across England by providing local authorities with grant funding for new infrastructure, to unlock new homes in areas that need them the most."