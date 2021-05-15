A35 remains closed as sinkhole investigations continue

Parts of a major road in Dorset are to remain closed after a sink hole opened up on the main carriageway.

Drivers currently face a 17-mile diversion to avoid the damaged section of the A35 Westbound.

It appeared after engineers worked to fill a pothole in the road surface at the beginning of the week, but it resulted in an even bigger hole opening up forcing emergency services to close the route entirely.

On Wednesday, contractors met to discuss plans for carriageway reconstruction; and traffic management and it was decided that the road close to Puddletown would have to close 'until further notice' to ensure everyone's safety.