Campaigners march against Academy take over in Brighton
Campaigners marched through Brighton this morning, fighting the take over of Moulsecoomb Primary school by the Pioneer Academy Trust. Watch Charlotte Wilkins report below
Parents and teachers from the school in Brighton say it's has improved since it was rated inadequate and would be better left under local authority control.
The 2-year battle has resulted in 4 days of strike action by teachers and 3 Academy trusts have been put off by fierce opposition from parents.
The government imposed an Academy Order on the school in 2019 after it was rated 'Inadequate' by Ofsted. However, campaigners say the school has significantly improved since then and say the order should be revoked.