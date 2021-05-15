Campaigners march against Academy take over in Brighton

Campaigners marched through Brighton this morning, fighting the take over of Moulsecoomb Primary school by the Pioneer Academy Trust. Watch Charlotte Wilkins report below

Parents and teachers from the school in Brighton say it's has improved since it was rated inadequate and would be better left under local authority control.

The teachers here are really really good. It's really upset some of the children, they're like 'Just leave our school alone' Theresa and Lucas Biggs - Parent and pupil

The 2-year battle has resulted in 4 days of strike action by teachers and 3 Academy trusts have been put off by fierce opposition from parents.

“It is right that we take action when a school has an inadequate Ofsted rating to pursue its conversion to an academy. We believe the support of a strong academy trust is the best way to secure sustained improvement in the best interests of children and families. Department for Education spokesperson

The government imposed an Academy Order on the school in 2019 after it was rated 'Inadequate' by Ofsted. However, campaigners say the school has significantly improved since then and say the order should be revoked.