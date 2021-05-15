Indian Covid variant: Aylesbury residents tested

Residents in Aylesbury have been targeted for Covid testing after cases of the India variant were found in the area.

Testing kits have been delivered to homes in the Kingsbrook area and collected by Buckinghamshire County Council volunteers in a bid to suppress and control the virus.

900 PCR tests have been undertaken in Kingsbrook in the last three days

75% of all households in the Kingsbrook area

A number of mobile testing stations have also been set up in the area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already warned that the strain, one of three mutations causing the devastating epidemic in India, is “of increasing concern here in the UK”.

A spokesman for Buckinghamshire Council said: "We are asking all Kingsbrook residents, businesses and visitors in the HP22 7AA to HP22 7BP postcode areas to undertake PCR testing so that we can help avoid the spread of this variant and understand whether it is spreading in our community.

"Testing will, in combination with measures such as hands-face-space-fresh air and current lockdown guidelines, help to suppress and control the spread of the virus, while enabling a better understanding of the new variant."

There are a number of Mobile Testing Units (MTUs) where people in the area can get the COVID-19 PCR test; they do not need an appointment – they can just turn up at: