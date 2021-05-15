Manhole covers stolen from roads across Ashford

Around 30 manhole covers have been stolen from roads in Ashford, Kent.

Police are appealing for information following the thefts, which happened between Tuesday 11 and Thursday 13 May 2021.

It relates to a number of metal covers along Knoll Lane in the town.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Jason Bushell, said: ‘We would like to hear from anybody who saw people acting suspiciously in the area over this period.

'They may have had the appearance of highways workers with a vehicle, and we are asking anyone who drove along Knoll Lane with dashcam to check for footage that may assist our investigation.’