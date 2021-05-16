Seven arrested as 200 cannabis plants seized in Herne Bay

Seven people have been arrested and more than 200 cannabis plants have been seized at a house in Herne Bay.

Police were called at 1.30pm on Saturday 15th May to a report of people being seen loading what appeared to be cannabis plants into two vehicles in Canterbury Road.

The cars were followed by officers and later stopped on the A2, when cannabis plants and cultivation equipment were found.

Two men aged 64 and from Greater London were arrested along with two men, aged 24 and 25, and a 35-year-old woman all of no fixed address.

Cannabis seedlings found at the property Credit: Kent Police

Following the arrests a search warrant was conducted at the property where police found more than 200 plants in various stages of growth as well as further cultivation equipment.

Two men, both aged 25, were arrested inside the property.

All seven people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remain in custody while officers carry out enquiries.