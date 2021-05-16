Sussex railway stations 'mapped' for visually impaired passengers

Blind and partially sighted passengers will find it easier to navigate around several railway stations in Sussex after major investment in accessibility.

Govia Thameslink Railway says it's spent £700,000 in improving maps, displays, staircases and ramps at 33 stations in the south.

Brighton, Haywards Heath and Three Bridges have new tactile maps with raised symbols and lettering for people who are blind or partially sighted.

The map at Haywards Heath Credit: GTR

Elsewhere, stairs have been refurbished with bright white and yellow strips that help partially sighted people see the edges and know when they’re at the top or bottom.

Public address systems have been updated to be clearer, new accessibility information points have been created, clearer platform information displays installed and help points updated.

Manufactured by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the raised lines and symbols mean the maps can be used by blind and partially sighted passengers. There are also braille translations of printed information.

RNIB has campaigned over a number of years to make rail travel more accessible for blind and partially sighted people. A fundamental part of this work is ensuring the accessibility of train stations and the support people need to get around them. Michelle Lee, RNIB

Chris Fowler Customer Services Director for Southern, said: “We’re listening and delivering on our pledge to make travelling easier for our disabled customers, and others with accessibility needs. These smart RNIB maps and other small but important improvements made at stations should make a real difference.”

Stations in the south to benefit from the investment