Beaches in the South East scoop up multiple awards for cleanliness

Beaches across Kent have scooped up multiple awards for cleanliness from an environmental charity.

Thanet's beaches collected 10 awards from the charity Keep Britain Tidy, which was looking to name Britain's cleanliest beaches for 2021.

International Blue Flags have been awarded for Minnis Bay; West Bay; St Mildred's Bay; Margate Main Sands and Stone Bay.

Seaside Awards went to Westbrook Bay; Botany Bay; Joss Bay; Viking Bay and Ramsgate Main Sands.

Cllr Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services at Thanet District Council said: "We're thrilled to once again receive so many prestigious awards for our beautiful beaches.

"Work takes place all year round to maintain our 19 miles of coastline to the high standards that our residents and visitors have come to expect.

"These awards can only be achieved with the continued hard work of council officers, partners, businesses, volunteers and residents who help keep our beaches as clean and enjoyable as possible."

Blue Flags are presented to 'well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes'.

Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of the UK coastline.

The full list of winners can be found here.