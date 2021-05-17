Ex-girlfriend of 'Babes in the Wood' killer found guilty of lying in court

The ex-girlfriend of a man who murdered two young girls in Brighton, has been found guilty of lying to protect him and evade justice.

Russell Bishop was 20 when he sexually assaulted and strangled Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in a woodland den in Brighton in 1986.

Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

He was originally acquitted of their murders in 1987.

His girlfriend at the time, Jenny Johnson, identified a blue pinto jumper found close to the scene as belonging to Bishop during the trial.

A blue Pinto sweatshirt, allegedly worn by Russell Bishop and said to contain vital DNA evidence Credit: Sussex Police/PA

It became a crucial piece of evidence, but she later changed her statement and lied under oath to protect him.

It was not until 2018 that Bishop was ordered to face a fresh trial in 2018 under the double jeopardy law when new DNA evidence came to light, and was convicted of the killings of Karen and Nicola, and jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years.

Russell Bishop Credit: Sussex Police/PA

In April 2021, Jenny Johnson went on trial charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice.

Johnson's defence in the trial was that she lied because she feared for her life, stemming from a relationship with Bishop that was described as 'violent'.

She said that she had acted under duress and "had no choice" but to lie during the trial more than 30 years ago.

However a jury on Monday (17 May) has found Johnson guilty of both counts via a majority verdict.