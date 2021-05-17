Indoor entertainment returns across the South as restrictions are lifted

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher

Today marks the re-opening of entertainment venues which hope our appetite for culture and fun has never been higher. Cinemas, theatres, museums, stately homes, bowling alleys and indoor play centres - among those allowed to open again.

But returning customers and audiences should expect many Covid precautions to remain in place like face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

Skaters take to the ice in Oxford. Credit: ITV News Meridian

On of the first to open their doors was the Oxford Ice Rink.

The manager, Graham Ashby, was relieved to have skaters back, especially after missing out on their most profitable time of year: "We last opened just before Christmas. Christmas is usually our peak time where we get hundreds and hundreds of skaters through".

"So we missed our peak period and that was a bit saddening but we're happy to be back open. The staff have been on furlough but they're back now and they're really proud to be back on site".

Graham Ashby, Business Manager of Fusion Oxford

Aside from Graham and the staff at the ice rink, the skaters themselves spoke of their excitement and relief that they could get on the ice and they still knew how to skate.

One skater said: "It's fantastic it really is I was worried that I was going to come back and just start falling over".

Liberating. That's the word I'd use to describe it Ice skater describes how it feels to be skating again

Another said: "I missed skating so much and I hadn't been able to do hockey now for about a year. I'm finally able to go back onto the ice and play hockey today and I'm really looking forward to it".

Skaters react to getting back on the ice after months away

Over in Brighton, The world's oldest aquarium, the Sea Life centre in Brighton. They've reopened for the first time since Christmas eve with freshened up attractions and some new animals.

The manager, Neil Harris, said: "It's been really unusual to be closed without anybody here for the last few months. our animals have really missed the guests that they see every day"

"They interact and they get enrichment from them. They've missed them as much as we have".

The doors of Sea Life are opened Credit: ITV News Meridian

Neil said: "Our animal team has worked in here the whole time throughout lockdown. Every single day. Looking after the welfare of the creatures in our care".

A queue of families gathered outside the front doors first thing this morning, as relieved parents took advantage of some underwater escapism.

Masked visitors enjoy a day out at the aquarium, which opened in 1872. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One grandad said: "I just wanted to bring my grandson down and have a look at finding Dory really. I've not ever really been here myself".

One mum explained "We've been getting very bored at home, there's only so many things we can do to keep them entertained. He's very excited what do you want to go and see?"

"The sharks" her little boy said.