An investigation is underway after a car burst into flames in Oxford.

Firefighters were called to Marigold Close, Greater Leys at around 11pm on Thursday (13 May), Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service said.

Crews from Slade Park Fire Station found the car completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

But firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly before it could spread to other vehicles in the area or neighbouring homes, the fire service said.

The Mini was completely destroyed in the blaze, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.