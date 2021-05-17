Pubs and restaurants reopen for indoor service across the south

Bars, pubs and restaurants across the South East and the Thames Valley have now reopened for table service indoors for the first time in nearly six months.

The easing of restrictions comes after various stipulations were met as part of the roadmap out of lockdown, including the number of vaccinations carried out.

Pubs reopen for indoor service on May 17. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The general manager of The Lord Raglan in Wokingham says staff are 'super excited' to be open again.

The pub had first opened its doors in March 2020 shortly before having to close for the national lockdown.

Lilli Carter said: "We've never been fully open as a pub, being able to have people stand inside, so getting the ball rolling again, we're really looking forward to it."

She says this weekend and the following weekend are fully booked, and that opening fully is a 'breath of fresh air'.

The Spread Eagle in Abingdon has also opened its doors for indoor service today (17 May).

Landlord Nick Crawford says lockdown has been tough for all the staff.

"We've had to make a lot of changes throughout the last year. It's been very difficult for all the staff and all the customers themselves.

"They've wanted to go out but have just not been able to. So I think they'll look forward to going out and enjoying everyone's pubs again."

What can you do from May 17?

However as lockdown eases, there are some fears the change in rules could result in a third wave of the virus sweeping the country but these are being played down.

Defending the decision to ease the lockdown, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reiterated the prime minister's message to Sky News: “Yes, things are opening up but people should have common sense, they should use judgment and I think if we act in a reasonable way, there is no reason to suppose that we can’t reopen the economy entirely on June 21.

“I think there has to be a degree of common sense, a bit of caution and people shouldn’t be running away being too exuberant, I suppose.

“I think we just need to be measured and cautious.”