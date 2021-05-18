Daughter of murdered PCSO Julia James 'so proud' of mum's work

The daughter of PCSO Julia James has told of her pride at her mother's work helping victims of domestic abuse.

Bethan Coles said she felt "so lucky to be her daughter" in an emotional tribute to her mother, amid calls for a proposed law to be named after the beloved community support officer.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Coles said: "I have received messages from a number of women who Mum had met during the course of her work; in which she supported victims of domestic abuse.

"It makes me SO proud when I hear about how she has helped and supported these women through their terrible experiences.

"I'm so lucky to be her daughter".

PCSO Julia James

Ms James, who was found dead in Ackholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27, joined Kent Police in 2008 as a crime reduction PCSO and was praised for her work in the community.

Most recently, the 53-year-old worked supporting victims of domestic abuse in the force's Vulnerability Investigation Team, based at Canterbury police station.

Last week, Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke voiced her support for a proposed law to support victims being known as "Julia's Bill".

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Speaking during the debate on the Queen's Speech, Conservative Ms Elphicke said: "Julia James was a serving police community support officer with Kent Police, she served with great commitment since 2008, a popular pillar of our community much loved by her family and friends.

"In her working life, she supported women and girls who were victims of violence.

"For me and so many of my community the victims bill should be known simply as Julia's Bill in recognition of the support she gave to so many people when they were vulnerable and in need."

A 21-year-old man from nearby Aylesham has been charged with Ms James' murder and is expected to stand trial later this year.