Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors have taken control of Oxfordshire.

The parties have agreed to form a coalition to take power from the Conservatives, who lost 10 seats, including the council's leader, in the local elections.

The partnership will be known as The Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance.

In a joint statement, the three party Group Leaders, Cllr Liz Leffman (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Liz Brighouse (Labour) and Cllr Pete Sudbury (Green), said they were pleased to work together.

We are pleased to have reached agreement to work together at this crucial and challenging moment for our county. We have put party differences aside to developed a shared vision that is underpinned by the principles shared across our manifestos, with climate change and the environment at their heart. We look forward to delivering real and lasting change for the people of Oxfordshire. Joint statement, The Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance

Layla Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, says the new administration is "fantastic news and will make such a difference for the people of Oxfordshire."

She said: “I look forward to working with the new administration, and all councillors, to put our planet, our young people and our communities first.”