Your Pictures: May 2021

Your Pictures: May 2021MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Tuesday May 18, 2021, 5:45 PMPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianIt's been a month of May-pril showers so far, but your pictures have been cheering us all up!'Doodle' at dawn, Hythe Credit: Terri-Louise BallardBluebell woods, Fareham Credit: Mark RutleyTulips from Hastings Credit: Peter NormanGoldfinch near Romsey Credit: Natasha WeyersNeedles from the air Credit: Josh ThomasSunshine at Moor Chichel Credit: Nick LucasFair weather clouds over Eastbourne Credit: Caroline PoultonRainbow over Hook Credit: Jade CaponChichester Harbour Credit: Bill BarwellBlossom at Shalden Credit: Ginny Boxall