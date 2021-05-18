Your Pictures: May 2021

It's been a month of May-pril showers so far, but your pictures have been cheering us all up!

'Doodle' at dawn, Hythe Credit: Terri-Louise Ballard

Bluebell woods, Fareham Credit: Mark Rutley

Tulips from Hastings Credit: Peter Norman

Goldfinch near Romsey Credit: Natasha Weyers

Needles from the air Credit: Josh Thomas

Sunshine at Moor Chichel Credit: Nick Lucas

Fair weather clouds over Eastbourne Credit: Caroline Poulton

Rainbow over Hook Credit: Jade Capon

Chichester Harbour Credit: Bill Barwell