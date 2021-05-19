Long queues as students line up to get coronavirus vaccine

Long queues have formed outside the BIC in Bournemouth as university students line up to receive their coronavirus vaccine.

It is after Bournemouth University was advised by health officials that there was surplus capacity to start offering the vaccine out to students.

From 8am, queues stretched back for more than a quarter of a mile as young people tried to take advantage of the walk-in service.

Dorset HealthCare which is running the vaccination sessions at the venue says it has been overwhelmed with the response.

A Dorset HealthCare spokesman said: “Working with Bournemouth University we offered spare capacity at the centre to students in priority groups, many of whom are soon to travel home.

"We have agreed that no further walk-ins will be offered once our capacity is reached. The university will be communicating directly with their students about capacity this week.

"While we’re delighted to be able to vaccinate this many people, this has inevitably caused a considerable queue, which we are managing on site for everyone’s safety.

Watch: Students tell us why they're getting the vaccine

Health officials say that anyone else in eligible groups who has booked an appointment will be fast-tracked through the queue.

A spokesperson for Bournemouth University said: "We are delighted that our students have been offered the opportunity to take part in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and which will complement the vaccine rollout for the nationally-identified priority groups."This will both help to reduce the likelihood of them contracting Covid-19 and help to contribute to a reduction in transmission within the local area.

"We are encouraging all our students to take advantage of this opportunity and to continue to play their part in keeping Bournemouth and Poole safe."