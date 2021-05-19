Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney

A man from Hampshire who spent six months in prison waiting to clear his name has spoken exclusively to ITV News Meridian, describing the 'claustrophobic' conditions he faced behind bars during the pandemic.

Charlie, whose name has been changed to protect his anonymity, was on remand at HMP Bullingdon, Bicester, in 2020.

The 19-year-old says he was placed in the same cell as convicted felons, and had to handle stabbings on the inside.

Like many UK prisons when the pandemic hit, an even more restricted regime began, including no visitors and prisoners confined to their cells for 23 hours a day.

Charlie says: "It was hard. I mean people go on about lockdown being hard. Oh 'mental health this and that' you hear it all over the news, people upset because they're still in lockdown and couldn't go to the pub. That ain't lockdown. That's not lockdown at all.

"Lockdown is being stuck in a cell that's a metre and a half wide by three metres long with someone else for 23 hours a day. And that's not your floor space. That's your beds, your toilet, your sink in that space as well. It's tight, it's claustrophobic, there's nowhere to move."

These intense conditions have often lead prisoners to self harm.

Over the last five years, recorded incidents of self harm at Bullingdon have risen by 50%.

Charlie says that on one occasion, his cellmate stabbed himself, and that he had to remove the weapon and apply a tourniquet.

"I shouldn't be put in that situation. No one should be put in that situation whether you're convicted or non-convicted. At all.

"There shouldn't be a situation where a razor blade is in a cell. It's not something anyone should have to deal with."

HMP Bullingdon Credit: ITV News Meridian

Due to Charlie not wanting his details shared with the Ministry of Justice, ITV News Meridian couldn't ask about this incident.

However, a spokesperson said: "While we cannot fully investigate anonymous claims, the welfare of all prisoners is taken extremely seriously - including those held on remand at the request of a judge.

"Our action during the pandemic has saved thousands of lives and restrictions at Bullingdon are easing in-line with public health advice."

Prison reform campaign groups say those being held on remand are particularly vulnerable.

Andrew Neilson from the Howard League for Penal Reform says: "Being in remand in prison has always been a very stressful experience. I mean it's not a punishment, because you've not been convicted of anything. But it can feel like a punishment, and it can feel like you're being doubly punished because you're being imprisoned during a pandemic.

"And yet when you're released, there's no opportunity to seek compensation, there's no support for you. You're just expected to get on with your life as if nothing had happened."

Now Charlie and his mum Helen are campaigning for better conditions for prisoners on remand, and have started a petition for compensation for those, like him, cleared of all crimes.

Charlie says: "I've got no doubt some people deserve to be in that situation. But I can't see from being there, there's no difference between a convicted prisoner. In fact all of my cellmates were convicted prisoners. So it's...there's no difference at all. It's exactly the same, if you're there you're treated like you should be there for a reason."

His mum Helen says: "What about my son? He's done six months in a cell for 23 hours a day. And he gets nothing. Not even a sorry. Absolutely nothing. He's lost earnings.

"I feel that should be the least the government do, is reimburse people for lost earnings. Ok in my son's case it wasn't that much. But it is to an 18-year-old. That's their savings."

Charlie was acquitted of all charges and says he's an innocent man.

He is now back at work and college, and he and his family are trying to move on.