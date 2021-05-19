Vigil to be held for cow that died after being struck by police car

A vigil is going to be held in Wokingham tomorrow evening (20th May) after a cow had to be put down after being struck by a police car.

Videos were shared on social media showing the cow on the loose on the A329, in Wokingham, last Thursday. A police officer and a member of the public were injured trying to contain it.

It was then that a police car then mounted the pavement and struck the cow, which was later euthanised.

WATCH: Cow on the loose struck by police car

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said the decision to hit the cow was not taken lightly: "Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control".

The cow became increasing distressed and charged at a member of the public causing her minor injury, as well as causing injuries to a TVP officer and damage to vehicles Thames Valley Police

The statement further read: "Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards other members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company".

WATCH: Eye witness, Carly Beales

The vigil, which is being organised by activist group:, 'Vegan Action for Animals', will be held at the spot where the animal was put down.

Those attending are being encouraged to lay flowers at the site where the cow died, Opposite the BP Garage, near the George Pub on Loddon Bridge Road, RG6 7EN. Those joining the vigil from home are being asked to light a candle and share and photos or videos on social media.

On the social media page for the vigil, it reads: "We cannot and will not let this go. Rest in peace, innocent soul. Her only crime was being free".

The case has since been passed on to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.