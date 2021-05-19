Why strawberries from the south could be sweeter than ever this year

This summer's strawberries from the south could be tastier than normal this year because of the unseasonable weather.

The cool Spring has meant the first crops have arrived later than expected.

It means the berries have ripened more slowly, making them bigger and juicier.

The berry season officially starts on May 1 and lasts until the end of September but a cooler winter and spring led to strawberry flowering and ripening to occur a little more gradually, according to the industry body British Summer Fruits.

Britons are buying more fresh strawberries than ever, spending £772m on them over the last 12 months, 10% up on the year before.

Early batches of strawberries are normally grown in the warmer climates of Kent and Sussex.

Strawberries Credit: Adam Davy/PA

British Summer Fruits chairman Nick Marston said: "This year strawberries have developed a little more slowly than usual.

"The recent cooler weather is resulting in tasty but also larger and juicier British strawberries than previous years.

"We are excited that our continuously advancing growing techniques, such as large-scale glasshouse production for season extension, means we can offer shoppers these locally grown fresh berries for more of the year."

Dr Emma Derbyshire, public health nutritionist and adviser to British Summer Fruits said: "Strawberries are a great provider of vitamin C and have important antioxidant and anti-inflammatory profiles, eating just seven strawberries (108g) can provide all of your recommended daily vitamin C intake.

"As it's now British strawberry season, it's the perfect time to taste naturally sweet berries and reap their potential health benefits."