Tap to watch a video report on how the Women's Euro 2022 could inspire change

UEFA hopes the Women's Euro, being held in stadiums across the country including the Amex in Brighton and St Mary's in Southampton will break down barriers in the beautiful game.

700,000 tickets are being made available for the tournament which is taking pace between 6th and 31st July next year.

The Amex in Brighton will welcome its first Group A fixture to coincide with Matchday 2 on Monday 11 July 2022, which will be an opportunity to surpass the 20,076 attendance recorded for a June 2019 friendly between England and New Zealand.

The stadium will then host Matchday 3 on Friday 15 July 2022 ahead of its final fixture, which will be the first Quarter-Final between the winners of Group A and runners-up of Group B on Wednesday 20 July 2022.

St Mary’s Stadium will welcome its first Group A fixture to coincide with Matchday 1 on Thursday 7 July 2022, which will be an opportunity to surpass the biggest crowd for a women’s World Cup Qualifier in April 2018 when 25,601 fans saw England play Wales.

The stadium will then host Matchday 2 on Monday 11 before hosting its final Group Stage fixture for Matchday 3 on Friday 15 July 2022.

A competition with commitments

The competition comes with a commitment from UEFA to improve opportunities for women and girls in football. By 2024 they say:

90% of primary and secondary school girls in Sussex to access football within and beyond the curriculum.

For 2,000 more places for female players in clubs

Double the number of women coaches and referees

Baroness Sue Campbell, EURO 2022 Board Member and Director of Women’s Football, The FA, said:

"It has been a challenging year in so many ways, with mental and physical wellbeing hugely affected by the pandemic. The tournament and the legacy we hope to instil is a very real opportunity to positively change the impact restrictions have had on activity levels, but also the togetherness football gives us regardless of our role within the sport.

"The long-term legacy ambitions will unlock the game for more women and girls across host cities and beyond with equal access for all girls to play football in school, alongside a diverse workforce of coaches, referees and local leaders delivering and organising football for their communities. Our vision will ensure inclusive, safe and welcoming environments for every woman and girl to play competitive or recreational grassroots football - irrespective of ability, age or ambition."