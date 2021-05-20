Oxford college decides against starting removal process of Cecil Rhodes statue

The controversial statue of British Imperialist, Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford won't be removed, despite the majority of members from an independent commission supporting the removal.

The statement read: "The Governing Body has carefully considered the regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected time frame for removal, which could run into years with no certainty of outcome, together with the total cost of removal".

"In light of the considerable obstacles to removal, Oriel’s Governing Body has decided not to begin the legal process for relocation of the memorials".

The statue of Cecil Rhodes in Oriel College Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The commission noted that an application for planning permission to remove the memorials would be extremely expensive, and also referred to the Government’s policy, in relation to historic statues and sites which have become contested, is to ‘retain and explain’ them.

Therefore, the college stated they would turn their attention to the "contextualisation the college's relationship with Cecil Rhodes" and by improving educational equality, diversity and inclusion at the college.

We understand this nuanced conclusion will be disappointing to some, but we are now focused on the delivery of practical actions aimed at improving outreach and the day-to-day experience of BME students. We are looking forward to working with Oxford City Council on a range of options for contextualisation. Lord Mendoza, Provost of Oriel College

The measures announces by the college are:

Creation of the office of Tutor for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Fundraise for scholarships to support students from Southern Africa

Have an annual lecture on a topic related to the Rhodes legacy, race, or colonialism

Have an annual student prize on a topic related to Rhodes legacy, race, or colonialism

Additional training for academic and non-academic staff in race awareness

Further outreach initiatives targeted at BME student recruitment

The full statement from Oriel College can be found here.