Passengers optimistic while unions concerned over Government railway shake-up

Video report from ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

The biggest shake-up of train travel in 25 years has been met with the threat of industrial action over fears jobs will be lost.

The Government has announced the launch of Great British Railways, promising improved reliability and more flexible fairs, including part time season tickets.While there is optimism from passengers that change will be delivered, by replacing rail franchises, one union told us their staff are concerned.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, welcomed the move, saying: "Something is wrong with the current system, Great British Railways will become a single, trusted, national organisation that people know they're dealing with when they get on our railways".

The new model will be funded by the Department for Transport and ticket sales. Great British Railways will then contract out services to an operator.

The Government will then set them targets which they say will give passengers a more 'punctual' 'modern' service with 'simplified' pricing.

Rail passengers react to the news

Today's announcement comes three years after The May 2018 timetable fiasco, months of cancellations because of failures by Network Rail and train operators.

Great British Railways aims to ensure chaos like this is never repeated but the pandemic has brought new challenges, stations and across the South are much quieter, with people working from home.

South Western Railway, who have agreed their new contract, has seen its service use drop to 30% of what it was before Covid.

Crammed trains as a result of the May 2018 timetable problems. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Flexible season tickets will try and tempt people back, that, for example would save 60 pounds for anyone traveling two days a week from Southampton Central to Winchester.

But its cost savings which the RMT union fear is on the line, and causing them great concern. Eddie Dempsey from the RMT Union, said: "Since 2016 we've put in the trade unions 250 days of strike action down to prevent the government bringing in reforms that we regarded as dangerous and unsafe".

Eddie Dempsey, RMT Union

We won't hesitate to do that again. If they continue on the path of conflict with us then they'll be met with the biggest wave of industrial resistance we've seen in a generation Eddie Dempsey, RMT Union

25 years since British Rail was broken up, billions has been invested, as passengers numbers soared.

The Government says it's opening a new era of train travel, tonight some aren't so sure.