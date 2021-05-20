Police appeal for witness to come forward in Aylesbury murder investigation

Police investigating the death of a former police officer in Aylesbury have released a new image, in the hope that it encourages a witness to come forward.

Clive Porter, 63, who died after an incident on the Grand Union Canal near Broughton in Aylesbury at around 12.20pm on Monday 26th of April.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "The image we are releasing was taken at 12.10pm on 26 April, shortly before the incident took place, and shows someone who appears to be walking a dog along the towpath, near to Broughton Crossing, located very near to the car park on Broughton Lane".

Are you the dog walker in this image?

The dog walker is in the distance of the picture, near to the bridge. Credit: Thames Valley Police

He continued: "If you recognise this image to be you, or someone you may know, we would please ask that you contact us, as we believe that this person may have information relating to this investigation that could be very important".