A day in the life of an Olympic Boxer

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate

A boxer from Gravesend says winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics would be life changing and that's from a man, who's nearly lost his life - twice.

Cheavon Clarke is on course to be selected later this month and he's given us an exclusive look into his punishing daily routine as he prepares for the Games, which start nine weeks today.

Cheavon Clarke spends his working week at GB Boxing's headquarters at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

When we catch up with him back at his local gym in Gravesend where Cheavon tells us what going to the olympics would mean to him.

Cheavon Clarke, European silver medalist

Cheavon has a strict diet to make sure he's on top form when training.

Come back to the house. I'm going to have a nice balanced breakfast. I've got a banana, orange for my vitamins, some pea protein because I'm vegan. And a nice, bug bunch of carbs in oats. So very simple but effective and it will energise me throughout the rest of the day. Cheavon Clarke

Cheavon is looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and get a good seeding when he fights in Paris later this month. He's preparing every minute of every day.

He's hoping to follow in the footsteps of famous athletes, from Jessica Ennis and Anthony Joshua, having nearly lost his life twice.

As an eight-year-old, he fell off a ladder impaling himself on a metal spike, and when he was eighteen, his appendix burst. Over a decade later, he still remembers what the doctor told him following surgery.

I woke up in the morning. He had a pen and he said 'Mr Clark, we had to do everything we could to save your life. Because it had exploded inside me and when it does explode it poisons you. Crazy. But I'm alive! Cheavon Clarke

He says the experiences have shaped the way he lives his life.