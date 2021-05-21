CCTV released of suspect involved in Brighton acid attack
Sussex Police has released images of the suspect believed to be involved in the noxious substance assault in Brighton.
Officers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over a woman in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens on Thursday afternoon.
A woman in her 20's was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life changing injuries.
Witnesses have described the suspect as a black woman, 5’6”, carrying a blue rucksack and wearing a face visor.
Brighton and Hove Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: “Our officers continue to work tirelessly to identify the suspect in relation to this matter and ensure an arrest is made."
Police continue to patrol the city of any suspicious behaviour.