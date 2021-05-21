Clean up operation continues after burst water main floods shops

Botley Mills flooding Credit: Daniella Challis

A clean up operation is continuing in a Hampshire village after a water main burst flooding shops. 

Fire crews from Botley, Hightown, Fareham and Cosham were called to Botley Mills just before 6 o clock yesterday evening.

Some people had to be rescued when they became trapped by rising water levels. The water flooded a car park, a nearby road and a hair salon and in places had reached one metre deep.

In places the water reached 1 metre deep Credit: Daniella Challis

South Central Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team were also called to help, and seven staff and customers from the hairdressers were rescued using a sled.

Daniella Challis was in a clothing shop on the first floor and describes what she saw:

Station Manager Phil Foxton from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service praised those involved in the rescue.