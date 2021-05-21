Clean up operation continues after burst water main floods shops

A clean up operation is continuing in a Hampshire village after a water main burst flooding shops.

Fire crews from Botley, Hightown, Fareham and Cosham were called to Botley Mills just before 6 o clock yesterday evening.

Some people had to be rescued when they became trapped by rising water levels. The water flooded a car park, a nearby road and a hair salon and in places had reached one metre deep.

In places the water reached 1 metre deep Credit: Daniella Challis

South Central Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team were also called to help, and seven staff and customers from the hairdressers were rescued using a sled.

Daniella Challis was in a clothing shop on the first floor and describes what she saw:

One of my colleague's shouted 'look at this' and we all ran to the window and we all saw all this water just come pouring in to the car park. It went everywhere. Within about five to ten minutes it filled the whole car park. Daniella Challis

Station Manager Phil Foxton from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service praised those involved in the rescue.