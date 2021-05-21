Warning after woman nearly loses life savings from impersonator scam

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Heather Edwards

A woman from Surrey has told ITV News Meridian how she almost lost her life savings in a scam leaving her sick with worry.

Since the start of May there have been 18 reports made to Surrey Police of courier or impersonator fraud.

Almost all the victims were female and aged over 75, with 11 of those victims suffering a loss totalling over £45,000.

Ruby Erry narrowly missed losing all her life savings when a fraudster persuaded her to log on to her online account.

She says she was convinced the call was genuine.

Ruby says: "I was convinced it was the bank because he knew so much about me, he knew it was a Natwest Visa card, he knew the sort code ,he knew how many bank accounts.

"I thought this has got to be the bank.

"I felt so vulnerable i felt sick I didn't want to talk to people if the phone rang i didn't want to answer it.

"Now though I think he has done me a favour as he's made me a stronger person because I've spoken to people about it. It was so easily done.

"I thought I was clued up but i fell for it they've got such a way of manipulating you."

Impersonator Fraud is a crime that can target people in the safety of their own homes and is worryingly on the rise.

Fraudsters call up pretending to be from the police or the bank and persuade people to give them access to their accounts.

Surrey Police HQ Credit: ITV News Meridian

Surrey Police say it is the fastest rising crime that they are having to deal with, seeing an increase in cases since the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdowns have meant more people now working from home, and more of us are using technology; particularly older people who are more likely to be alone and isolated.

Last year more than 10,000 cases of impersonator fraud were reported to Hampshire Police, more than 8,000 to Surrey Police and 15,500 cases reported in the Thames Valley.

The police are warning people to be vigilant.

"Do not engage with cold callers. If someone phones you up, your first thought should be 'who is this person?'

"Secondly, the bank and the police will never ask for your pin number, they will never ask you to transfer funds or tell you to withdraw cash, so just be really aware that will not happen."

Useful links and information:

Age UK - Support for scam victims