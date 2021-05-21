Woman left with serious injuries after 'noxious' substance thrown over her

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

A woman has been left with serious injuries after a harmful substance was thrown at her in Brighton.

A house in Steine Gardens remains sealed off following the attack.

Neighbours reported hearing a woman screaming at about 4.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

Sussex Police say a noxious substance was thrown over her as she stood in the doorway.

Detectives say the suspect left the scene before they arrived, and have been carrying out what they call a number of 'fast-time inquiries' to identify that person and to trace anymore witnesses to what happened.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for emergency treatment where she is being treated for multiple serious injuries.

Officers have been searching a communal waste bin which stands at the end of the road as part of the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Pietersen said: "We are pursuing a number of enquiries to identify and arrest the suspect involved.

“High visibility patrols are being carried out in the city and house to house enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting serial 972 of 20/05.