Eight people have been arrested after animal rights activists blockaded a McDonalds distribution centre in Basingstoke, as part of a national day of action.

Animal Rebellion, who claim the action would impact roughly 1,300 restaurants, used trucks and bamboo structures at distribution sites in Basingstoke, Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots.

Animal Rebellion blockaded four sites across the country Credit: PA

The group are demanding McDonald’s commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Max Goodridge from Animal Rebellion told ITV Meridian why the group was taking action

McDonald’s has apologised to customers for “any disappointment caused”

Hampshire Police confirmed eight arrests had been made at an industrial estate off Houndmills Road on Saturday.

They have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and all eight remain in custody at this time. They are:

A 25-year-old woman of no fixed abode

A 51 year-old woman from Malvern in Worcestershire

A 21-year-old woman from Bristol

A 32-year-old woman from London

A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode

A 24-year-old woman from Beckenham in Kent

An 18-year-old woman of no fixed abode

A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode

Chief Inspector Matt Reeves said: “Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law.”

Credit: PA

Animal Rebellion said they intend to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing “significant disruption” to the McDonald’s supply chain.

James Ozden, a spokesman for the group, said the action is aimed at calling out the animal agriculture industry for their part in the global climate crisis.

He said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.