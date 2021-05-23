Memorial walks held across the south for murdered PCSO Julia James

WATCH : Andy Dickenson reports from Aylesham for ITV Meridian. He spoke to local organisers Jill Hudson and Emma Bennett, and Sally-Anne Bedford who inspired the event.

More than 100 people gathered in Aylesham

More than 100 walks have taken place across the world to remember murdered PCSO Julia James, including many in her home county of Kent.

In Aylesham, close to where the mother-of-two lived, more than a hundred people, many with dogs, gathered for a socially distanced 'peaceful' walk.

A minute's silence was held before they set off.

The idea, prompted by Sally-Anne Bedford, a dogwalker from Cheshire, has also been taken up by people overseas in USA, Canada, Spain, Lanzarote, Italy, Austria, New Zealand and Oman.

Mrs Bedford said she was moved to take action because she, like many others, felt that Ms James' death didn't appear to incite the same level of outrage as that caused by the death of Sarah Everard, who was killed while walking home through London on March 4.

Julia, 53, was found dead with serious head injuries at Ackholt Wood in Snowdown near Aylesham, shortly after 4pm on April 27.

She had been out walking her beloved Jack Russell, Toby, at the time.

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James's murder.

An actress retraces Julia's last walk with her dog Toby Credit: PA

Detectives created a reconstruction of Ms James's last known movements, featuring her Jack Russell dog Toby and an actress wearing identical clothing.

Officers have visited about 2,000 homes in the search for information, according to Kent Police.

The force is seeking dashcam footage captured in Aylesham between Tuesday 20 April and Tuesday 27 April by anyone travelling in Adisham Road, Dorman Avenue North, Cooting Road and Spinney Lane.

Wheeler is due to go on trial on November 29th.