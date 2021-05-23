Mile of Minis on the road in Oxford

Watch Mike Pearse's report from Cowley. He spoke to Mini owner Dean Fowler and event organiser Freddie St George.

Hundreds of MINI enthusiast have taken to the road for a special drive to raise money for charity.

The Mile of Minis set off from the plant at Cowley in Oxfordshire where the popular car - first launched in 1959 - is built.

The family event was in part inspired by the Italian Job- and money will go to children living in poverty and affected by the pandemic