Police launch probe after human remains found in ‘unexpected circumstances’ at Petersfield cemetery
Police have launched an investigation after suspected human remains were found in “unexpected circumstances” at a cemetery.
The discovery was made at Petersfield Cemetery, Hampshire, on Friday May 21, according to a spokesman for Hampshire police.
Officers have sealed off a small area of the cemetery and set up two forensics tents.
A small mound of earth has also been taped off.
The force spokesman said: “Police were called at midday on Friday 21 May by workers at Petersfield Cemetery who had discovered suspected human remains in unexpected circumstances.
“Officers are making enquiries.”