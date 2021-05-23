Police have launched an investigation after suspected human remains were found in “unexpected circumstances” at a cemetery.

The discovery was made at Petersfield Cemetery, Hampshire, on Friday May 21, according to a spokesman for Hampshire police.

Officers have sealed off a small area of the cemetery and set up two forensics tents.

A small mound of earth has also been taped off.

The force spokesman said: “Police were called at midday on Friday 21 May by workers at Petersfield Cemetery who had discovered suspected human remains in unexpected circumstances.

“Officers are making enquiries.”