Watch the full report on the Kent Search & Rescue patrols in Maidstone

Proactive boat patrols on the River Medway in Maidstone have resumed, following the full reopening of bars and pubs.

The team from Kent Search & Rescue cover a two-mile stretch of water on evenings when the town centre is expected to be especially busy.

They look out for anyone in trouble, especially those walking home alone, who may be at risk of falling in.

The 'Safe and Dry' initiative involves a boat patrolling the river in Maidstone on busy evenings.

53 accidental drownings in Kent since 2015

32% linked to alcohol or drugs

Every year the ‘Safe and Dry’ scheme has been running, they have had to pull people from the river. It was set up four years ago, following a number of high-profile drownings involving young men who had been on nights out in the town.

Giovanna Richards, proactive team lead at Kent Search & Rescue, said: "It’s basically about prevention. Preventing people from falling into the water while on a night out. There’s nothing wrong with having a good time but it’s just about being aware at the end of the night, looking after your mates, staying together and trying to get home safely."

We normally run 'Safe and Dry' over the festive period, when of course it’s really busy, but we’ve started to introduce it when pubs are reopening for the first time after lockdown. Giovanna Richards, Kent Search & Rescue

As well as the boat patrols, two rapid response vehicles are stationed in the town centre. They can respond to low-risk emergency calls in the local area, and carry a host of medical equipment.

Volunteer Danny Wild said: “We always carry throw lines, so if someone goes in the water we encourage them to get hold of it and we can pull them in. We also have a hypothermia kit, with heated blankets.”

Two rapid response vehicles stationed in the town centre can respond to a whole range of emergencies.

Their most recent ‘Safe and Dry’ patrol was held on Friday, 21 May, to coincide with the first weekend since pubs and bars have been allowed to serve customers inside.

However the anticipated crowds didn’t materialise, perhaps in part due to the cold and wet weather.

But for Giovanna Richards and her team, it’s a positive sign: “This is the one shift where you want to be quiet because nobody wants anybody to go in the water.”