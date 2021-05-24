Southampton ready for it's first international flight of 2021

Passengers from the South Coast will be able to jet off to Gibraltar today, as Southampton Airport welcomes its first international flight of the year.

Eastern Airways, which took over several routes from FlyBe, will be operating the route on a twice weekly basis.

It comes after over a year of low flight levels, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of FlyBe.

The service to Gibraltar is a "first" for the airport, and will be providing a vital link for both business and tourism.

We warmly welcome Eastern Airway’s new service, opening up another catchment area for Gibraltar. The service will be another boost to our tourism and business communities. We look forward to working with the airline on more opportunities for the future. Vijay Daryanani MP - Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport

The airport hopes that the inaugural flight is a sign of better things to come, as the country recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Eastern passengers on their inaugural Gibraltar flight. It’s a very special moment for us our first international flight of 2021 and a sign of restart and recovery after this awful pandemic. Steve Szalay, Operations Director at Southampton Airport.