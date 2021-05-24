The Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex have spoken of their distress after a heron arrived at the hospital with a broken leg.

Following an X-ray on the broken leg the vet confirmed that the injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

The hospital said: "He arrived very weak and hungry but is doing much better now he is on pain relief and antibiotics".

The heron is starting to stand on the leg again and the hospital hope to release him in a month or so. Credit: Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

The hospital said the break is healing nicely and the heron is starting to stand on it again.

He will remain in our care for a further 4-5 weeks until he is ready for release Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

The hospital say that, whilst they don't come across shooting wounds often, when they do, "it is very distressing to witness such cruelty".