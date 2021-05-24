Video report from ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

When Bianca Lambert bought her motorhome with her husband Tom, it was make memories. Tom had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With their two children and two dogs the family toured Europe for the final few months of Tom's life.

But now the home that has given the family so many happy memories has been taken away. It was stolen from the road in Whitstable where it was parked on Friday night.

Bianca Lambert on the theft of the motorhome

Bianca Lambert, Tom's wife, said: "My husband was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 36 he was told that the cancer was terminal. Obviously that left us devastated and heartbroken".

"His dying wish was that we spend time together as a family we put all of our savings into buying a motorhome and we took to the road and travelled around Europe".

So it is more than just a clump of metal, its lovely memories made with a wonderful man. My husband. The father of my kids. It was an incredible experience and the motorhome was a shrine to him and his last days Bianca Lambert

The motorhome on one of the family's stops on their European road trip. Credit: Bianca Lambert

Tom was cared for at the Pilgrims Hospice and since his death his family has raised almost £11,000 for the charity.

Leila Ilkhan, from Pilgrims Hospice, said: "We know that the motorhome is more than just a motorhome to Bianca and her girls it was a chance for them as a family to create these precious memories together before Tom passed away".

"This is a very special thing for Bianca's family and we would love to see it reunited with her and her girls".

Leila Ilkhan, Pilgrims Hospice

In a statement Kent Police . said they were reviewing CCTV in the area and the vehicle has been registered as stolen.

Witness or anyone with information is asked to contact them or the charity crime-stoppers.

An appeal on social media has already been shared hundreds of times, in the hope to return a vehicle that for one family, means so much more.